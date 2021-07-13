Analysts Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Target Price at $11.91

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of ARESF opened at $9.58 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.