Analysts Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target at $16.67

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $6.23 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 336,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.