Analysts Set Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Price Target at C$39.94

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.94.

PLC has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of PLC opened at C$33.03 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$21.94 and a 1-year high of C$35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$979.90 million and a PE ratio of 35.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.77%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.