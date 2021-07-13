Analysts Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Target Price at $55.27

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 12,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

SEE opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.49. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.