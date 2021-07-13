Analysts Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Target Price at $19.33

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE UA opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.73. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Under Armour by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

