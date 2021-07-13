Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Athenex (ATNX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX) recently:

7/8/2021 – Athenex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

7/7/2021 – Athenex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

7/6/2021 – Athenex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/6/2021 – Athenex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/21/2021 – Athenex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

5/20/2021 – Athenex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.63. Athenex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3,942.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 717,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 663,814 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,895.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 570,042 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Athenex by 417.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 406,795 shares in the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

