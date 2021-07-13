Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Athenex (ATNX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ: ATNX) recently:
- 7/8/2021 – Athenex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.
7/7/2021 – Athenex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 7/6/2021 – Athenex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
- 7/6/2021 – Athenex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
5/21/2021 – Athenex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Athenex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “
NASDAQ ATNX opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.63. Athenex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.
