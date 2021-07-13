Analyzing American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) & OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American National Bankshares and OptimumBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

American National Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.32%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American National Bankshares and OptimumBank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $112.68 million 3.02 $30.05 million $2.73 11.39 OptimumBank $7.00 million 2.35 -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 28.65% 9.80% 1.10% OptimumBank -1.66% -0.81% -0.06%

Volatility and Risk

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats OptimumBank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 26 banking offices; and one loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

