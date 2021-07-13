Analyzing Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TowneBank and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $744.35 million 2.98 $145.54 million $2.01 15.20 Guaranty Federal Bancshares $50.94 million 2.08 $6.83 million $1.57 15.39

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. TowneBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Federal Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. TowneBank pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TowneBank and Guaranty Federal Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

TowneBank currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.38%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.94%. Given TowneBank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TowneBank is more favorable than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 24.22% 10.76% 1.27% Guaranty Federal Bancshares 13.71% 7.89% 0.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TowneBank has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TowneBank beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of March 02, 2021, it operated approximately 40 banking offices in Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans, as well as agriculture, small business administration, and business loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobiles, recreational vehicles, boat loans, and home equity loans. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, U.S. Government and federal agency securities, and other marketable securities. As of December 31, 2020, It had 16 banking centers in Greene, Christian, Jasper, and Newton counties and a loan production office in Webster County. The company also provides access to approximately 32,000 ATMs. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

