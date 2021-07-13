Analyzing PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of PC Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PC Connection and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

PC Connection presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.14%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than PC Connection.

Profitability

This table compares PC Connection and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection 2.03% 8.21% 5.27% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PC Connection and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.45 $55.76 million $2.15 20.58 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.42 $7.02 million N/A N/A

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

PC Connection beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

