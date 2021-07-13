Analyzing Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Electron and FTC Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 5.10 $2.28 billion $3.74 28.60 FTC Solar $187.35 million 5.16 -$15.92 million N/A N/A

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 17.36% 26.97% 18.90% FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tokyo Electron and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 0 2.50 FTC Solar 0 2 5 1 2.88

FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $14.31, indicating a potential upside of 24.78%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats FTC Solar on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

