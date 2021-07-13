Analyzing Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) and Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) and Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lightspeed POS and Tuya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightspeed POS $221.73 million 48.82 -$124.28 million ($0.65) -129.57 Tuya $179.87 million 65.23 -$66.91 million N/A N/A

Tuya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lightspeed POS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Lightspeed POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lightspeed POS and Tuya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightspeed POS 0 2 11 0 2.85 Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus price target of $97.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.77%. Tuya has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Lightspeed POS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightspeed POS is more favorable than Tuya.

Profitability

This table compares Lightspeed POS and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightspeed POS -56.05% -3.72% -3.37% Tuya N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tuya beats Lightspeed POS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc. provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, order-ahead and curbside pickup, point of sale, product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, loyalty, customer management, and tailored financial solutions. The company also offers Lightspeed Loyalty; Lightspeed Analytics; Lightspeed Payments, a payment processing solution; and Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program. In addition, it sells a suite of hardware products to complement its software solutions for the retail and hospitality segments, such as customer facing displays, stands, barcode scanners, receipt printers, cash drawers, payment terminals, and an assortment of other accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as LightSpeed Retail Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed POS Inc. in October 2014. Lightspeed POS Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc. operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

