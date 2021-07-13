Andra AP fonden Acquires 5,700 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after acquiring an additional 703,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $433.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.78. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $142.15 and a one year high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,775 shares of company stock valued at $108,257,551. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

