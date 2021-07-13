Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,070. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $321.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.53 and a 12-month high of $326.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

