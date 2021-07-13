Andra AP fonden Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.