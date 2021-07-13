Andra AP fonden Increases Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.08% of Yamana Gold worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

