Andrew Booth Sells 1,200,000 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,600,000.00.

NYSE ABCL opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $71.91.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

