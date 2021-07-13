Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 30th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of FINS opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.21. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

In other news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $271,500.00.

