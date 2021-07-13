AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $305-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.90 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.
Shares of ANGO opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.85.
ANGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
AngioDynamics Company Profile
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
