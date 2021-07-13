AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $305-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.90 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of ANGO opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.85.

ANGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

