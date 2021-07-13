Ansbert Gadicke Sells 58,012 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,948,623.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,067 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $134,455.02.

On Monday, June 28th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 16,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $563,970.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,567 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $756,220.17.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $46,501.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 37,588 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,296,786.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,108.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $755,463.56.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $711,688.32.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $787,419.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $757,464.00.

RPTX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 293,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,680. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.85.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,485,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 184,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

