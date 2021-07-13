Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Lowered to 1,600.00 at Scotiabank

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANFGF. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

ANFGF stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

