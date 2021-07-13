Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Lowered to 1,600.00 at Scotiabank

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANFGF. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.
ANFGF stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
