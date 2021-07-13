Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 593,615 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.1% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $181,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.47. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $146.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

