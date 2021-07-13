Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic and other diseases. The company’s lead product candidate consist AMT-101, which is in clinical stage. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is based in Calif. “

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ AMTI traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $40.75. 131,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,614. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,344,265 in the last ninety days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.