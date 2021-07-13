AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,402 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.8% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $502,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $535.70.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $514.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $375.14 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

