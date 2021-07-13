AQR Capital Management LLC Has $740.43 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,591,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 99,229 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $740,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. 449,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,068,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $229.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.45. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

