Ararat Capital Management LP Cuts Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Ararat Capital Management LP lowered its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,697 shares during the quarter. frontdoor accounts for approximately 4.3% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ararat Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of frontdoor worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Cowbird Capital LP increased its holdings in frontdoor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,315 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,026. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.26.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

