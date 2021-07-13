Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ARQT) CEO Sells $46,112.50 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $46,112.50.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARQT opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

