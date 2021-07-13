Ares Management Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million.

ARES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ARES opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 39.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 101,788 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

