Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Upgraded by Compass Point to Buy

Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.81.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $53.41 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

