Aristides Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Aristides Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kabouter Management LLC raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 420.0% in the first quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,845,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,772 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ UEPS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,913. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

