Aristides Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. TransAct Technologies makes up 0.5% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 1.35% of TransAct Technologies worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TACT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,257. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

