Aristides Capital LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Aristides Capital LLC decreased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,579 shares during the period. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund accounts for about 2.4% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 24,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.92. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $32.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

