Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $552,000 Investment in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 128,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 41.0% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,843,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 463,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. 53,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,218. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88 and a beta of 3.54. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,310 shares of company stock worth $183,951 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.