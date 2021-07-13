Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Electromed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Electromed by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

ELMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other Electromed news, Director Stephen H. Craney bought 10,000 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,874.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. 96 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $101.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

