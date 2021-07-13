Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 19,900 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 390.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Shares of AMZN traded up $34.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,752.96. The stock had a trading volume of 116,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,759.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,356.97. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

