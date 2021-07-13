Armistice Capital LLC Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DexCom worth $29,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $303,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,282,556. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,671. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.31.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.