Armistice Capital LLC Has $18.51 Million Stock Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.32% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $18,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMS stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,180. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

