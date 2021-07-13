Armistice Capital LLC Has $98.56 Million Stake in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,634,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the quarter. Cerecor accounts for about 2.3% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 34.19% of Cerecor worth $98,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cerecor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 61.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. 2,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02. Cerecor Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,653.76% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

