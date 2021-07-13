Armistice Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 109.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.5% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $63,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 300.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,561 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.51. 63,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,883. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.61. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $91.04 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

