Armistice Capital LLC Takes Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 636,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Alphatec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,677,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after buying an additional 77,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,947,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,572 shares of company stock worth $869,232 in the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.86. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

