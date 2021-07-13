Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0363 on Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $360,367.82 and approximately $3,044.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,579.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,934.54 or 0.05937944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00401559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.19 or 0.01421726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00139210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.75 or 0.00622317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00419385 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00318071 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,978,037 coins and its circulating supply is 9,933,493 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

