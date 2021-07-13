Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 197,069 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

