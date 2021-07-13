Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 83,922 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,922 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.24% of Asana worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 901,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Asana by 775.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,770,000 after acquiring an additional 550,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 634.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,850,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,886,616.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 91,672 shares worth $4,143,279. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN stock opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

