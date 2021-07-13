Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 219,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.32% of LivePerson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.