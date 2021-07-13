Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,914 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,461,000 after acquiring an additional 579,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,236,000 after acquiring an additional 106,534 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,004,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,812,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

