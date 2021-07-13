Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455,173 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 112,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $10,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.41.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $800.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.22. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

