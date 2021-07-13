Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130,555 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.41% of Lumber Liquidators worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after purchasing an additional 270,131 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after buying an additional 115,638 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 65,802 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

LL opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $577.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.12. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

