Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Marten Transport by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

