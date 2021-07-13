Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,016 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,985 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,230,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 63,951 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 90,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AJRD. Truist dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

NYSE AJRD opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

