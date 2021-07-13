Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.