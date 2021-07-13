Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) major shareholder Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $674,996.40. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72.

Fastly stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.71. 2,124,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,918. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Fastly by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Fastly by 11,538.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 69,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

